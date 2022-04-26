Skip to main content

Bay Area Receiver Pares Schools to 5, Including UW

Jurrion Dickey had a memorable Husky visit, accompanied by his older brother.

Wide receiver Jurrion Dickey keeps slicing his recruiting list as if it were a loaf of bread, making it ever smaller.

In early February, Dickey visited the University of Washington, accompanied by his older brother JaJuan, and went home to the Bay Area and immediately pared his list of college football suitors from a wieldy 26 teams to 13, which included the Huskies. 

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior from Valley Christian High School in San Jose and decreased his pursuers to five — Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, USC and Washington.

After adding the Big Ten Nittany Lions, Dickey removed Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon State and hometown San Jose State from consideration.

The attraction to Dickey is his DK Metcalf receiver's body and speed that was on full display during his sensational junior season in which he caught 78 passes for 1,304 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also returned three kickoffs for scores and covered the distance with an interception for the Warriors.

At the UW, Dickey seemed to have a memorable visit, posing in Husky football uniforms for recruiting photos with his brother, a former defensive tackle who has been out of school for a year and was just along to keep his brother company.

