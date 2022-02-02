Bay Area Recruit Comes Off UW Visit to Pare List to 13, Including Huskies

Jurrion Dickey brought his brother on the trip and they posed together for photos.

That breeze coming through Seattle last weekend was more than a winter gust whipping off Puget Sound or cold air swirling down from Canada to alter the landscape.

It was the excitable Jurrion Dickey, just 16 and a wide receiver from the Bay Area, someone with an overabundance of athleticism and confidence, getting an early look at the University of Washington on its Junior Day.

Tagging along was his older brother, JaJuan, a defensive-tackle type and the polar opposite of him physically as a football player, someone who graduated from high school last year.

From Valley Christian High School in San Jose, Jurrion is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, an inch shorter and 120 pounds lighter than his sibling.

Together these Dickeys posed for a photo shoot with an equally gregarious Husky receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, leading to a high-energy moment for all involved.

Jurrion Dickey arrived in Seattle as a 4-star recruit coming off a sensational junior season in which he caught 78 passes for 1,304 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also returned three kickoffs for scores and covered the distance with an interception for the Warriors.

This prized receiver from the Class of 2023 then went home and trimmed his scholarship offers in half by naming his finalists to a still wieldy 13 finalists in Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, USC and the Huskies.

Dickey, doing his best DK Metcalf impersonation, used his big body and 4.5-second 40-yard-dash speed to haul in all of those passes.

On a 63-yard touchdown play, he ran down the right sideline only to come back to catch an under-thrown pass with a pair of defenders hanging on him. At the opposing 20-yard line, three opponents got a hand on him, spinning him around, but he didn't go down. Dickey scored after getting hit by two more tacklers at the goal line.

He won't be committing right away, intending to take his full complement of campus visits next fall. The Huskies will need to work hard to make his final six and host him once more.

