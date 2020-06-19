HuskyMaven
UW-Bound Sam Huard to Participate in Elite 11 QB National Finals

Mike Martin

University of Washington's quarterback commit Sam Huard is one of 20 high school quarterbacks who will compete in the Elite 11 quarterback competition, even organizers announced Friday.

This year's event for 2021 recruits will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, from June 29 through July 1.

Elite 11 alumni include 25 of the 32 current NFL starting quarterbacks and 12 of the past 13 quarterbacks who have hoisted the Heisman Trophy. In addition, 40 of the top 50 NFL passers in 2019 attended the Elite 11 finals or an Elite 11 regional.

Huard becomes the 15th Husky to participate in an event that started in 1999, with someone from the school involved for six consecutive years. The complete list of UW players who have competed in the Elite 11 finals:

  • 2019 Ethan Garbers
  • 2018 Dylan Morris
  • 2017 Colson Yankoff
  • 2017 Jacob Sirmon
  • 2016 Jake Haener
  • 2015 Jacob Eason
  • 2013 K.J. Carta-Samuels
  • 2012 Troy Williams
  • 2011 Cyler Myles
  • 2011 Jeff Lindquist 
  • 2009 Nick Montana
  • 2005 Jake Locker
  • 2003 Matt Tuiasosopo (MVP)
  • 2000 Casey Paus

Other notable competitors from the Pac-12 are Oregon commit Ty Thompson of Mesquite High in Gilbert, Arizona, and USC-bound Miller Moss of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
SI Mike Martin
SI Mike Martin

This is the type of event that Huard will excel in. His ability to hit guy's strike point is pretty spectacular.

TianaCole
TianaCole

Great to hear. Excited to hear how this goes

