UW-Bound Sam Huard to Participate in Elite 11 QB National Finals

University of Washington's quarterback commit Sam Huard is one of 20 high school quarterbacks who will compete in the Elite 11 quarterback competition, even organizers announced Friday.

This year's event for 2021 recruits will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, from June 29 through July 1.

Elite 11 alumni include 25 of the 32 current NFL starting quarterbacks and 12 of the past 13 quarterbacks who have hoisted the Heisman Trophy. In addition, 40 of the top 50 NFL passers in 2019 attended the Elite 11 finals or an Elite 11 regional.

Huard becomes the 15th Husky to participate in an event that started in 1999, with someone from the school involved for six consecutive years. The complete list of UW players who have competed in the Elite 11 finals:

2019 Ethan Garbers

2018 Dylan Morris

2017 Colson Yankoff

2017 Jacob Sirmon

2016 Jake Haener

2015 Jacob Eason

2013 K.J. Carta-Samuels

2012 Troy Williams

2011 Cyler Myles

2011 Jeff Lindquist

2009 Nick Montana

2005 Jake Locker

2003 Matt Tuiasosopo (MVP)

2000 Casey Paus

Other notable competitors from the Pac-12 are Oregon commit Ty Thompson of Mesquite High in Gilbert, Arizona, and USC-bound Miller Moss of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California.