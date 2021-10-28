Bruins Add Top QB; Wonder if Garbers Wants to Come Back?

Wonder if Ethan Garbers wants to come back to Montlake now?

Westwood just got a little more crowded.

On Thursday, SI top 10 quarterback Justyn Martin from Inglewood High School in the greater Los Angeles area revealed that he will play his college football at UCLA, which he calls "his dream school."

The touted 6-foot-4, 210-pound Martin initially committed to California during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic before rescinding his pledge this fall. He ended up choosing the Bruins and Chip Kelly over Michigan and Ole Miss.

"He really puts his players in a position to be successful," Martin said of Kelly. "He knows how to run an offense. That’s what I'm there for and that’s what I like. His track record shows he’s successful with it."

On the other hand, Garbers has not had a good week at all.

Besides watching Martin make his college selection with a swagger, the freshman quarterback drew his first meaningful college minutes last week and threw a late interception that ended a 34-31 loss to Oregon at the Rose Bowl.

Garbers, of course, spent last season as a redshirt with the Huskies before entering the transfer portal. He told L.A.-area reporters that he left Seattle because he was homesick and wanted a more offensive-minded coach than what the Huskies had to offer.

Martin, who has led Inglewood High to an 8-0 start and 37 points per game, will enroll at UCLA next January.

Garbers will be there to greet him. Or not.

