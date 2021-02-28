California Edge Rusher Embraces UW Advances, Doesn't Run From Them

While other recruits recently backed out of commitments to the University of Washington football program, California defensive end Nathan Burrell is interested only in forging a stronger bond with the Huskies and getting a good look at the school.

He's a 6-foot-3, 260-pound player from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, who's considered a 4-star prospect. He's eager for the extended recruiting dead period to end so he can travel.

"Washington will be one of the first places I visit," Burrell said. "I could definitely see me playing my ball there. I have a great relationship with all of the coaches."

He hails from a Los Angeles-area high school that has four of its players currently on the Husky roster in senior running back Sean McGrew, senior wide receiver Terrell Bynum, junior defensive back Trent McDuffie and redshirt freshman defensive back James Smith.

"I'm really good friends with Trent and James," Burrell said. "Trent and I are close, and we built up a bond [beginning] at the Las Vegas Bowl. [James and I] talk a lot. We played a whole season together and have a really good bond, too."



The defensive lineman knows that Washington has a track record for putting players in the NFL, but admittedly he can't name one of them.

He doesn't watch football for fun, rather as a student to learn something. Breaking down an opponent's film or self-scouting himself is a different story.

"I can easily sit there and watch a game film, no problem," he said. "I guess you could say that I'm a student of the game and not exactly a fan."

He watches players such as Aaron Donald, Chase Young and Khalil Mack to model his game after their pass-rush techniques. The Huskies have made sure he knows the amount of players now on pro football rosters.

"My dream is the NFL," he said. "I have to make sure that I select a school that will suit me and my abilities the best. I've done research on a lot of schools about academics and football."

Burrell has built a solid recruiting relationship with UW assistant Will Harris. His next move, once the NCAA lifts the dead period, is get on an airplane bound for Seattle.

"I can't wait to visit Washington," he said.