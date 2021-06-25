Catching up with Elite Cornerback Caleb Presley

Caleb Presley's coverage area keeps expanding, only it is the top-rated college football programs trying to keep up with him.

The cornerback from Eastside Catholic High in Seattle's suburbs recently visited schools in the Southeast and Southwest with a group of touted Northwest players and he provided a close-up look at what he could do.

The 4-star recruit from the class of 2023 held meetings and workouts with different coaching staffs, and participated in tours and photo shoots at Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.

“They liked my athleticism,” Presley said. “But what they told me they liked best is my football IQ. They really liked talking coverages with me.”

Ford Sports Performance in Bellevue, Washington, organized this cross-country sojourn to help put these players in front of the elite colleges. Earlier, FSP hosted an 11-on-11 football game against Heir football, promoting the local talent pool as much as it can.

Presley wasn't hurting for recruiting attention. He left on the trip already holding 20 offers from most of the Pac-12, including Washington; plus from Alabama, Texas, and Notre Dame. As he begins his summer workouts, the young star will have his choice of almost any program in the country when he's ready to select one.

SI All-American soon will choose a top 99 player ranking for the 2023 football class and Presley will have an excellent chance to make that list.

Yet even with all of the attention and exposure coming his way, he acknowledged he still has a lot to learn about the position.

“I just started playing corner in ninth grade,” Presley said. “This will be a big summer for my development and I can’t wait to get to work.”