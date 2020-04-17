He made his college decision a family affair.

“There’s going to be another Dawg in the family,” Washington linebacker signee Carson Bruener told his dad.

“Dad” was 14-year NFL and Husky tight end Mark Bruener, who was sitting downstairs at the desk in his home office.

The senior Bruener, who was part of Washington's 1991 national team, did a double-take and said, “Wait, what?”

Knowing what it meant, Mark got up and gave Carson a bear hug. For the younger Bruener, it was a secret he’d been holding onto for a few days.

Carson was headed to a basketball camp on the east side of the state when his dream offer came through.

“I couldn’t sleep at that camp,” he recalled. “It came down to my dreams. I had always dreamed of playing for the University of Washington and now I get my chance.”

Even so, he wouldn't have committed if he didn’t think it was the best fit. He believes in the program begun by Chris Petersen and now headed by Jimmy Lake.

Once Carson made his decision, he planned his moves relatively carefully. It began with contacting someone for a graphic for social media, telling his soon-to-be linebackers coach Bob Gregory and Petersen.

After telling his dad, he got ready for his mom to return from shopping to share the news with her.

“I was waiting on the couch for my mom to get home,” Carson chuckled. “I told her the same thing and she went crazy.”

Playing in front of his extended family may have been a deal-maker.

“It was very important to me that my grandparents could see me play,” Carson said. “It doesn’t matter if I’m on the bench or special teams, I just want them to be able there at every game."

Carson is close to both sets of grandparents. In fact, Bob Toolin, his grandfather on his mother’s side, went with him on his unofficial visits to Wisconsin and Utah.

All along, he's been a student of the game.

"Watch your guard. He’ll tell you if it’s a run or a pass. Then follow if he pulls."

This advice came from a familiar voice next to him as he watched game film. The voice belonged to Mark Bruener. His insight was invaluable.

Carson Bruener understands football well beyond his years. He’s a student of the game. But his dad has been there, done that, has the Steelers jersey.

Being the son of an NFL veteran helps him diagnose plays before each snap. College football coaches recognize this.

“With my ability to get to the ball,” the Redmond, Washington, product said, “I am able to read plays quickly and just react.”

He collected 122 tackles over a 10-game season his senior year. He finished as the defensive MVP of the 4A KingCo Crown Division.

After spending so much time around the game with his dad and younger brother, Carson is able to diagnose plays from the opposition's offensive set.

“Coaches told me early in my recruiting process that they valued my mind,” Carson said.

This tackling machine learns from everyone.

“I couldn’t only talk football on my visits," Carson said with a chuckle.

That didn’t stop him from trying to turn his visits to Washington into learning sessions.

“I definitely picked the linebackers' brains by casually bringing it up in conversation,” Carson recalled.

Being the son of an NFL tight end and scout, Carson continually taps his dad’s wealth of knowledge. But he soon found that he learns through teaching.

“My younger brother and I talk after our games,” Carson said, referring to Braydon. “He is really receptive.”

But this isn’t a one-way street in the Breuner household.

“He often mentions things that happened in the game that I missed, as well," Carson said.

Although Carson’s father, mother and his two older sisters either graduated from or are current students at the University of Washington, the Huskies weren’t necessarily an automatic choice. The frontrunners before the Washington offer were Oregon and Utah.

With his sights set on his days on Montlake, Carson Bruener is working to get bigger. He's focused on physically being prepared.

His football mind is ready for that walk into Husky stadium, where his dad won that national title, where the son will pursue his own success.