Class of 2021: California Huskies React to HS Season Restart

Although they've already signed with the Washington Huskies for the class of 2021, California high schoolers Dyson McCutcheon, Zakhari Spears, Robert Wyrsch, and Maurice Heims will have senior seasons after all.

After an unfathomable delay, California will resume high school football and other outside sports this week because COVID-19 rates have declined statewide, which couldn't be more uplifting news to signees in the University of Washington's latest recruiting class.

Maurice Heims, a 6-foot-6, 242-pound outside linebacker for Santa Margarita Catholic High School south of Los Angeles and orginally from Germany, put it all in perspective.

"We've been waiting over 400 days to play football again," Heims said.

He's one of five Californians headed who will join the UW in the fall and begin their college football careers. At least they get a warm-up season now before they graduate.

In the lengthy prep sports pause, defensive back Dyson McCutcheon of Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, California, said he made sure to stay fit, even with limited team training.

"I worked real hard, just staying consistent with my workouts and training in case they let us play," McCutcheon said.

While team activities previously were tamped down to position-group workouts and development, he's now looking forward to working out as a team again.

"We're finally able to come together," he said.

Fellow defensive back Zakhari Spears of Loyola High in Los Angeles was equally enthusiastic about the opportunity to play again at home.

"I wish the circumstances were different and this could have happened earlier, but I'm hyped for the opportunity," he said.

Offensive lineman Robert Wyrsch from Soquel High School and Capitola, California, has opted out of playing in the coming high school season but he remains connected to his team.

He had assumed there wouldn't be a spring season at all and that he was done with high school football.

"I'm still practicing and helping develop the younger kids on the team," he said.

With the California high school players able to get in some games, Husky Maven recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller said the UW's latest recruiting class should have a good chance to move up in the rankings.

"Much of Washington's class was underrated because of the lack of senior film," Mueller said. "McCutcheon, Spears and Heims are emerging stars who have continued to grind during the down time. I expect their stock to rise."

Heims took advantage of the down time to assume more of a leadership role with his Santa Margarita Catholic teammates and further develop his body.

"My role has been to show a good work ethic," Heims said. "I approach every practice and every drill locked in. I think I will catch some people by surprise."

And, for the new few weeks, this German exchange student finally will be able to play again and show what he's done.