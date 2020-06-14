Dyson McCutcheon, the son of a prominent USC cornerback, gave the Washington Huskies their second defensive-back commitment for the class of 2021, making his decision known on Saturday, joining Zakhari Spears.

McCutcheon, a rising talent and a cornerback from Bishop Amat Memorial High School in La Puente, California, is the son of Daylon McCutcheon, a first-team All-Pac-10 selection for the Trojans and an NFL player for the Cleveland Browns.

The younger McCutcheon received offers from several Pac-12 schools including his father's alma mater, USC. However, Washington's was the one he coveted most.

"If you're a defensive back, you want to play at Washington," he said.

The younger McCutcheon got to experience the Husky environment in person in 2016.

"I played in the Snoop League and we went up in eighth-grade to watch John Ross in a game," McCutcheon said. "That place was crazy."

The next season, McCutcheon followed both his dad and uncle to play football for Bishop Amat. He go plenty of pointers from his relatives.

"Uncle Jason has given me advice on football and life, but he's also helped me with the recruiting process," he said.

While recruiting has changed quite a bit since his days, Harris said Washington coaches are still looking for great players and people.

"I received my offer between the third and fourth games of my senior season," Harris said, recalling how UW assistant Rick Mallory delivered it in person.

The pandemonium of recruiting has given way to the pandemic this spring, making McCutcheon approach the recruiting process slowly but keep a watchful eye on the Husky defensive-back commitments.

When the offer came through, it was a family moment.

"I had Coach Jimmy Lake, Coach Will Harris, and Coach (Terrence) Brown and Coach (Keith) Bhonapha on a Zoom call," he said. "With me was my mom and dad and my grandmother."

Originally, the young McCutcheon had no timetable for making a commitment to a school, but with the upcoming high school season he decided it was time to choose.