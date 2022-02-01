DeBoer Lands Local Recruit in Sumner Safety

Tristan Dunn flips his scholarship commitment from ASU to the UW.

Tristan Dunn, flipping his Arizona State commitment at this late date to the University of Washington, becomes the third local recruit pledged to new coach Kalen DeBoer, and the 14th new addition overall.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound safety from Sumner High School south of Seattle on Tuesday committed to the UW, a day before national letters of intent will be signed.

Dunn joins previously signed Tumwater High tight end Ryan Otton and Emerald Ridge High wide receiver Denzel Boston as homegrown players coming to Montlake.

Pledged to Arizona State since late July, the Sumner standout in an interview with 247Sports intimated that DeBoer was the main reason for his change of heart.

"This biggest reason I picked the university of Washington is the coaching," said Dunn. "I'm not hating on Arizona State at all, those coaches just weren't the coaches that recruited me."

He is the second player coaxed away from the Sun Devils by the DeBoer staff, joining wide receiver and Seattle native Lonyatta Jr., a transfer portal add.

Dunn, considered a 3-star prospect, will compete for a spot at safety or the new UW staff's hybrid linebacker/safety position, which they employed at Fresno State.

He's one of at least four high school players who will sign with the UW during this second signing period, and one of eight overall currently in the class, joining safety Jaivion Green from Houston and twin defensive linemen Armon and Jayvon Parker from Dearborn, Michigan; previous December high-school signees in tight end Ryan Otton, offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, wide receiver Denzel Boston and edge rusher Lance Holtzclaw.

Other Husky newcomers are California junior-college transfer safety DeMario King; and portal transfer additions in linebacker Cam Bright (Pittsburgh), quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana), running back Aaron Dumas (New Mexico), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (ASU) and cornerback Jordan Perryman (UC Davis).

Dunn had 10 offers, among the others Arizona, Utah, Utah State, Boise State and Washington State.

The Huskies should add another 3-4 players before they're done gathering signatures, whether through high school recruits or portal transfers.

