Huskies Offer Speedster with Deep-rooted Family Football Ties

The sophomore wide receiver and kick returner from Long Beach, California, already has 36 offers.

Everyone in the Northwest, except for the University of Washington, has had one.

A football-playing Pellum.

Hoping to do something about this family tree shortcoming, the Huskies on Monday made a scholarship offer to Ryan Pellum, a speedy 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver and kick returner for Millikan High in Long Beach, California.

He's just a sophomore, from the Class of 2024, but he's a Pellum.

He has 36 scholarship offers in hand already, most notably from Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami and Texas A&M, and now the Huskies.

He also was offered by Fresno State, when new UW leader Kalen DeBoer was coach, and by Purdue, when new Husky receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard was part of that Big Ten staff.

“It really feels good to have all these offers," Pellum told Nittany Sports Now. "I the biggest thing is I know now that I won’t have to worry about paying for college and I get to be doing the thing that I love."

The game loves him back. This Pellum recently was named most valuable player of the Moore League after catching 42 passes for 721 yards and 10 scores.

Catch him if you can.

As for those deep-rooted college football family connections, Ryan is the younger brother of Romeo Pellum, who's been the Millikan Rams head coach for the past three seasons.

Romeo played two seasons at cornerback for Washington State, starting all 12 games in 2008, before he was dismissed for unspecified team violations and finished up his college career at Hampton University in Virginia.

Their uncle is Don Pellum, who was a linebacker for Oregon in 1982-84 and coached at his alma mater for a quarter century, working his way up to defensive coordinator. Today, Don is the UCLA linebackers coach for Chip Kelly.

Another uncle is Forrest Pellum, who lettered at cornerback for the Oregon State Beavers in 1980 and 1982, and has a daughter, Forshae, who currently is a sprinter at Portland State.

If the Huskies have any sort of in with this latest Pellum, Ryan makes it no secret he admires another football speedster who grew up in Long Beach in John Ross. A Jordan High alum, Ross, of course, made a name for himself as a UW wide receiver and kick returner before moving to the NFL, now with the New York Giants. Ryan works with a trainer who has spent considerable time with Ross.

For now, Ryan Pellum will practice under the palm trees that line the Millikan High practice field, dazzle everyone on Friday night throughout the Long Beach area and continually check his email in-box or his text messages to see who's offered him a scholarship lately.

“Everybody told me that all this would happen one day but I really didn’t expect this to be happening so fast," he said of his mounting offers.

People can same the same thing about Ryan Pellum in the open field. He happens fast, too.

