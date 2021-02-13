Expanding Talent Search, Huskies Extend Offer to Nebraska LB

However, there's a catch because this guy has strong ties to the Cornhuskers.

Lincoln has always been on the University of Washington football recruiting map.

That Tacoma high school, of course, where in decades past, the Huskies landed elite players in wide receiver Dave Williams and defensive backs Lawyer Milloy and Ron Milus, among others, and currently have an oral commitment from tight end Chance Bogan.

However, there's a new Lincoln in the talent search.

On Saturday, linebacker Teitum Tuioti tweeted out his scholarship offer from the UW and newly promoted linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Tuioti is from Lincoln.

As in Nebraska.

A place where Billy Joe Hobert and Steve Emtman and friends ventured in 1991 for one of the biggest victories in Husky program history, over the once mighty Cornhuskers, on the way to a national championship.

Under coach Jimmy Lake, the Huskies appear to be expanding their recruiting footprint well beyond past the West Coast and Texas. They have an offer out to an Ohio quarterback and aggressively pursuing a Missouri tight end.

Of course, there's a catch to landing this hard-nosed, hard-hitting Tuioti.

He just happens to be the son of Cornhuskers defensive-line coach Tony Tuioti, a second-year assistant on Scott Frost's staff.

The younger Tuioti is just starting to pile up offers, naturally holding one from Nebraska, another from Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, and Boise State, Washington State and Utah State.

A member of the Class of 2023, Tuioti comes off a sophomore season at Lincoln's Southeast High School in which had 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 3 passes defended in 9 games. He also played on the varsity as a freshman.

"He played kind of a linebacker position for us as a freshman, and to be able to move down to a defensive end, I thought he really took that on and learned that position really well," Ryan Gottula, Southeast football coach, told the Lincoln Star Journal. "He's got a great motor and really gets after it as a player."

Tuioti was named first-team all-city as this 10th-grader and is projected as an edge rusher or even a defensive lineman depending on his physical growth.

His older brother Teivis is a 6-3, 265-pound freshman defensive tackle at Nevada.