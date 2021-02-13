Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Expanding Talent Search, Huskies Extend Offer to Nebraska LB

However, there's a catch because this guy has strong ties to the Cornhuskers.
Author:
Publish date:

Lincoln has always been on the University of Washington football recruiting map. 

That Tacoma high school, of course, where in decades past, the Huskies landed elite players in wide receiver Dave Williams and defensive backs Lawyer Milloy and Ron Milus, among others, and currently have an oral commitment from tight end Chance Bogan.

However, there's a new Lincoln in the talent search.

On Saturday, linebacker Teitum Tuioti tweeted out his scholarship offer from the UW and newly promoted linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Tuioti is from Lincoln.

As in Nebraska.

A place where Billy Joe Hobert and Steve Emtman and friends ventured in 1991 for one of the biggest victories in Husky program history, over the once mighty Cornhuskers, on the way to a national championship.

Under coach Jimmy Lake, the Huskies appear to be expanding their recruiting footprint well beyond past the West Coast and Texas. They have an offer out to an Ohio quarterback and aggressively pursuing a Missouri tight end. 

Of course, there's a catch to landing this hard-nosed, hard-hitting Tuioti.

He just happens to be the son of Cornhuskers defensive-line coach Tony Tuioti, a second-year assistant on Scott Frost's staff.

The younger Tuioti is just starting to pile up offers, naturally holding one from Nebraska, another from Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, and Boise State, Washington State and Utah State. 

A member of the Class of 2023, Tuioti comes off a sophomore season at Lincoln's Southeast High School in which had 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 3 passes defended in 9 games. He also played on the varsity as a freshman.

"He played kind of a linebacker position for us as a freshman, and to be able to move down to a defensive end, I thought he really took that on and learned that position really well," Ryan Gottula, Southeast football coach, told the Lincoln Star Journal. "He's got a great motor and really gets after it as a player."

Tuioti was named first-team all-city as this 10th-grader and is projected as an edge rusher or even a defensive lineman depending on his physical growth. 

His older brother Teivis is a 6-3, 265-pound freshman defensive tackle at Nevada. 

Teitum Tuioti has an offer from the UW.
Recruiting

Expanding Talent Search, Huskies Extend Offer to Nebraska LB

Jaelin Green Range.jfif
Recruiting

Rangy Rainier Beach Receiver Hopes UW Notices the Faster, Taller Him

UW experienced one-week spike in positive test cases.
Football

UW Experiences Spike in Positive COVID Tests for Athletes

Dylan Morris and Jaxson Kirkland celebrate at Husky Stadium.
Football

After Shough's Exit, a Look Around the Pac-12 at the QB Competition

Samuel M'Pemba.jfif
Recruiting

Recruiting Chess Match: Huskies Have Missouri TE on Their Board

Eric Bjornson won a Rose Bowl, a national championship and a Super Bowl.
Husky Legends

Bjornson Might Be Most Versatile Husky Football Player Ever

Nate Roberts and Hameir Wright battle USC's Isaiah Mobley.
Basketball

Huskies Junk Zone But Only Delay Inevitable, Lose to USC

Isaiah Stewart played tough in his first NBA start.
Husky Legends

Gentlemen, Start Your Pistons: Stewart Opens Against Pacers