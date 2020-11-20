SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Friday Film Study: Dyson McCutcheon Breaks Down His Game

Trevor Mueller

In nine months, Dyson McCutcheon from Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, California, will join fall football camp at the University of Washington. The skilled cornerback considers his Washington offer validation of years of hard work and his attention to detail. 

"Looking at the guys they've put in the league, it was an obvious choice," McCutcheon said of choosing to play at Washington. 

Dyson has spent years learning how to be in the best position on the field through rigorous work and film studies with his father Daylon McCutcheon, who was a standout defensive back at USC and went on to have a successful NFL career.

The future Husky joined Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to go over his highlights that show off the physical and mental aspects of his game. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morris' Husky Debut was Commendable But He Wasn't a Lock to Start

The University of Washington redshirt freshman quarterback was the backup until his teammate got injured.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Instant Reaction: Huskies Choose New Blackout Uniforms for Arizona Game

The Huskies have announced they will wear their alternative jerseys Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats. Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin weigh in on this wardrobe selection.

Kaila Olin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Jones, UW Made Beavers Pay Dearly for their Earlier Mistake

The Husky outside linebacker and his teammates were so focused on running the table they barely celebrated the fact they had clinched a Rose Bowl berth.

Dan Raley

Lake Revels in Old-School Football Touches as He Readies for Arizona

The Husky coach picked up his initial first down with a fullback dive, which pleased him no end.

Dan Raley

Kaila’s Keys for the Huskies to Beat Arizona

Can the Huskies extend their record to 2-0 against the Arizona Wildcats? Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin offers the keys to a UW victory.

Kaila Olin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Fraley, Huskies Lost Mambo Socks, Nothing Else

The UW players were accused of throwing gang signs, but they were just celebrating at Oregon State.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

4th and Inches Podcast: Arizona Preview with Alameda Ta'amu

The former Husky and NFL defensive lineman joins Husky Maven hosts Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant to preview Washington's matchup with the Wildcats.

Trevor Mueller

Stewart Goes to Detroit with 16th Pick, a High-motor Guy for the Motor City

The University of Washington big man has found a new basketball home with the Pistons.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: National Title Chase Brought Close Friends Together

Dennis Erickson and Keith Gilbertson grew up together, coached football together and had to share a college national championship.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Ex-Husky McDaniels Lands with Timberwolves, 12 Picks Behind Stewart

The former University of Washington big man will try to push aside a disappointing college experience and be a much better pro.

Dan Raley