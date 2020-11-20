Friday Film Study: Dyson McCutcheon Breaks Down His Game

In nine months, Dyson McCutcheon from Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, California, will join fall football camp at the University of Washington. The skilled cornerback considers his Washington offer validation of years of hard work and his attention to detail.

"Looking at the guys they've put in the league, it was an obvious choice," McCutcheon said of choosing to play at Washington.

Dyson has spent years learning how to be in the best position on the field through rigorous work and film studies with his father Daylon McCutcheon, who was a standout defensive back at USC and went on to have a successful NFL career.

The future Husky joined Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to go over his highlights that show off the physical and mental aspects of his game.