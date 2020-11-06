SI.com
Film Study with Kuao Peihopa, a 2021 UW Defensive Tackle Commit

Trevor Mueller

Kuao Peihopa entered a Wisconsin football camp as an offensive lineman and he came out of it as a defensive guy.

All it took was some well-placed advice and the 6-foot-3, 306-pound recruit from Hawaii ran with it. Or got in a different stance.

"The D-line coach in Wisconsin watched me," Peihopa said, "and he told me I was a defensive lineman." 

That comment changed the trajectory of his football mindset and his recruiting. Soon Washington, his dream school, offered him a scholarship and the newly converted defensive tackle from Kamehameha High School in Honolulu committed without ever stepping on campus.

Peihopa sat down virtually with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to go over his top highlights. He showed off his athleticism and understanding of the game as he explained his thought process through each play. 

Take a look at this Husky 2021 commit through his eyes. 

Recruiting

