First Up for Tuimoloau is UW Football Recruiting Visit

J.T. Tuimoloau is coming hard off the edge this weekend. He's not headed for any opposing backfield, just his college football backyard.

Having extended his recruitment longer than every other elite 2021 player nationwide for pandemic reasons, the feverishly pursued defensive end from Eastside Catholic High School in suburban Sammamish, Washington, will officially tour the University of Washington beginning Friday.

He no doubt will spend a lot of time with Husky coach Jimmy Lake, defensive coordinator Bob Gregory and outside linebacker coach Ikaika Malloe, who will lay out every reason he should stay home and play football.

The Huskies publicly are saying overall they expect a productive weekend for commitments.

Tuimoloau has maintained all along he wouldn't choose a school until he's been physically able himself to examine the campuses and athletic facilities of the schools under consideration, and he's held to it.

The 6-foot-4, 277-pound pass rusher purportedly is so good at what he does, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and the Huskies are more than willing to wait for him for however long it takes.

According to the various recruiting websites, though the information keeps changing, Tuimoloau reportedly has set the following itinerary for his official visits:

Washington, June 4-6⁣

USC, June 14-16⁣

Ohio State, June 18-20⁣

Oregon, June 20-22⁣

Alabama, June 25-27

Meantime, the Huskies are in a full-court press with Tuimoloau in their midst, pulling out all stops.

⁣Once he's been to Tuscaloosa and back at the end of the month, Tuimoloau should have a decision forthcoming so he can report to his chosen school and get started.

While every recruiting analyst has tried to guess his actions, this Northwest player has said almost nothing publicly about what he's thinking or looking for in a college football program.

The experts assume he's favoring Ohio State because the Big Ten school recently landed a pair of receivers from Washington state, Gee Scott, also from Eastside Catholic High, and Emeka Egbuka, from Steilacoom High in Steilacoom, Washington.

