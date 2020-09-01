SI.com
5 Major Undecideds in College Recruiting: Can You Name At Least 2 of Them?

Dan Raley

Five football recruits with hefty national reputations remain uncommitted.

Two hail from the Seattle-Tacoma area.

Where are you going, JT Tuimoloua and Emeka Egbuka?

Sports Illustrated All-American's Edwin Weathersby II singled out this undecided quintet as the 2022 recruiting classwork began on Tuesday. 

Tuimoloua and Egbuka, considered the No. 2- and No. 10-ranked players in the nation on the SI99 listing, naturally have Washington among their finalists but there remains some fairly healthy competition for their services. 

At separate times, each of these players appears to have had a serious flirtation with Ohio State.

Yet entering September, neither one has uttered a commitment word.

Tuimoloua, it has been suggested, might wait until 2021 to make his play for a college football destination. 

The pandemic, like with all of his peers, hasn't permitted the defensive lineman from Eastside Catholic High School in Seattle's Eastside suburbs to visit campuses and gather enough information. 

So he stays low key, in no hurry to rush things. He's got Washington, Ohio State, Alabama, USC and Stanford, and the 6-foot-5, 277-pounder is good enough that every last one of them will wait for him. There are no immediate deadlines.

As for Egbuka, the talented 6-1, 190-pound wide receiver from lower-level Steilacoom High School, in Tacoma's southern suburbs, hasn't revealed any intel to anyone. It was thought he wanted to become the next Joey Galloway at Ohio State. 

Yet the elusive pass-catcher, both on and off the field, still hasn't made any public declarations to anyone regarding his final college situation.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten seasons aren't the only football-related activities dealing with a big delay.

 

