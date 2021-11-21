Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Fresno Defensive Back Pulls Husky Commitment

    TJ Hall Jr. walks away from a Washington program in nonstop turmoil.
    The fallout from the Mess in Montlake continues.

    TJ Hall Jr., a Fresno defensive back whose recruiting commitment to the University of Washington always seemed shaky at best, on Sunday morning withdrew his pledge to the Huskies in a social-media posting.

    A 3-star recruit, Hall originally committed to Arizona but flipped to the Huskies at the end of July. 

    He then unabashedly publicized that Michigan was showing recruiting interest in him and in October he took an official trip to Iowa.

    So now the 6-foot-2, 175 pound cornerback and safety from Fresno's San Joaquin Memorial High School is done with the Huskies, who have tanked this season, fired its coach and offensive coordinator, and will soon say good by to the rest of the coaching staff.

    Hall initially settled on Arizona coming out of the pandemic recruiting restraints of no campus visits or in-person interaction. However, he attended The Opening Finals football camp in California in July and put on such a strong showing that Washington, Michigan and several others took notice. 

    As Arizona's first recruit under new coach Jedd Fisch, Hall pulled back that commitment 13 days after accepting it. Oregon State offered him next. Colorado did, too. And then the Huskies.

    "Hall had an eye-opening weekend at The Opening Finals football camp in early July," Husky Maven recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller said at the time. "His star has been rising ever since."

    Now his star has gone elsewhere, becoming the Huskies' fifth decommit from this class. 

