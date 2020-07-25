HuskyMaven
Friday Film Study: SI All-American WR Candidate Jabez Tinae

Mike Martin

Jabber Tinae, a Sports Illustrated All-American selection from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington, was put under the microscope at the national level.

No surprise, he looked good on the other end. 

"I see a polished, advanced route runner," said Edwin Weatherby, SI All-American analyst. "He should develop into a high-volume target at Washington."

Expect to see Tinae ranked high next week when Sports Illustrated releases its list of top receivers in the country. 

"I envision him playing the slot at Washington," Weathersby said. "Tinae is a dynamic receiver who can find or create space in defenses."

Weathersby broke down Tiane's highlights from the 2019 season. In the first clip, the SI analyst examines Tinae's body control coming out of his break and how he's able use single-foot explosion to pull away from the defender.

"Washington commit Jabez Tinae is a dynamic slot wide receiver. Good display here of a good stem with a pressure step, accelerating before a bam step with head out of his framework and separation quickness to detach from off-coverage at his junction," Weathersby said.

In this 12-second clip, Tinae decoys the defender with a simple head movement.  This creates ample space for Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard to drop the ball into Tinae's hands on the lower-percentage post pass.

"Two-by-two set, Tinae in boundary. Watch his subtle head fake in his stem’s apex to influence to play-side defensive back to widen and middle-hole defender inside to widen. Huard also influences with his eyes. Huard and Tinae work in sync to create a window for a post." 

Weathersby looks at Tinae's understanding of creating space to give his quarterback bigger throwing lanes.  

"Tinae showing awareness from the slot. Shallow crosser and drag, begins to settle over middle before he recognizes coverage void underneath in the boundary," Weathersby said. 

While Huard has a strong enough arm to fit the ball into tight windows, Tinae gives his quarterback a much higher completion window.

In this clip, Tinae can be seen turning defenders inside out, utilizing the defender's speed or hip rotation against them.

"Savvy and polished route-running here by Tinae. Tempos release before slight bend in stem, quick to sell corner route with head and shoulders to manipulate hips of coverage, bam step with quickness before smooth haul," Weathersby noted.

Separation doesn't have to come from being an absolute burner as this short clip shows.

In this final clip, Weathersby breaks down Tinae's body control and strength.

"He can be physical at the point as a blocker inside the seams," Weathersby said of this 34-second clip.  

Tinae gets the most out of his body, sometimes using it as a shield in driving the defender. He gets himself into the right position to set up running lanes in anticipation of the ball carrier's intentions.

Every Friday, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated will breakdown the film of a Washington Husky commit or a target.

