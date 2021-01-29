Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Friday Film Study: UW Signee Robert Wyrsch Breaks Down his Game

The big offensive tackle from Northern California  joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to analyze his performance.
Author:
Publish date:

Robert Wyrsch committed to the University of Washington football program after playing just one season at offensive tackle for Soquel High School in Soquel, California. 

Apparently, he's a quick learner.

Wyrsch also is 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, and he's going to get a lot bigger. 

Wyrsch has unique speed and explosiveness that caught the eye of Husky offensive-line coach Scott Huff, and he has the ability to be a high-end prospect at offensive tackle once he gets to college. 

The Northern California signee Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to break down his game to explain why he is such an intriguing prospect. 

Wyrsch
Recruiting

