FSP All-Star Weekend Could Offer a Glimpse of Washington's Football Future

Mike Martin

Washington state will have a high school football Friday in October after all. After the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association postponed games to March, well-known fitness trainer Tracy Ford took matters into his own hands.

He's arranged for the Ford Sports Performance All-Star Weekend at different Bellevue locations to enable elite players to be seen by recruiters, among the participants several with scholarship offers from the University of Washington. Invitees hail primarily from the states Washington and Oregon and involve the recruiting classes for 2021 and 2022.

Ford hopes to provide needed exposure for players in pursuit of scholarship offers from schools around the country. However, notable players such as class of 2021 Husky commits Sam Huard, Jabez Tinae, Will Latu and Caden Jumper will not participate to enable uncommitted prospects to shine.

"I'm beyond thankful for this opportunity," said Friday Harbor High School running back Kyson Jackson, who considered returning to his home state of Utah to play high school football where there were no delays.

Tobias Merriweahter, a 2022 Camas High wide receiver who holds an offer from Washington, will headline the White Team while Gabarri Johnson, a 2023 quarterback from Tacoma's Lincoln high, will lead the Blue Team.

Also on the white team is Quintin Yon-Wagner, an Arlington High linebacker who doesn't yet have an offer from the Huskies but is hoping for one.. Yon-Wagner feels with a strong performance at the camp he can turn some heads. 

The newly retired NFL wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and former collegians Cory Tuiolenuu, Damion Turpin and E.J. Savannah will help run the camp.

The events on Friday and Saturday will be limited to players only while Sunday's scrimmage will be enable two family members to attend.

Husky Maven will have camp notes throughout the weekend.

Recruiting

