Future Looks Bright as Huskies Add Pitt Linebacker

The UW welcomes a two-year starting defender and team captain for the Panthers.

University of Washington football fans had to be watching the bowl games on TV and bemoaning the fact the Huskies weren't involved when Cam Bright ran right past them.

In the second half of the Chick-fil-A Bowl, the 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker for Pittsburgh scooped up a fumble and raced 26 yards for a touchdown against Michigan State.

Little did UW followers know that Bright wouldn't stop running until he hit Seattle.

Making a huge splash with a surprising roster addition, Kalen DeBoer's Huskies will welcome Bright as a sixth-year grad transfer, getting a Pitt team captain, a two-year starter and a big-play performer.

Bright is the second transfer to join the UW in two days, joining New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas, and fourth overall, added to a group that includes Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman.

Bright started 8 of 14 games this past season for an 11-3 Panthers team, earning 20 starts overall in his five seasons.

The Montgomery, Alabama, native brings career totals of 182 tackles, including 20.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also had 4 pass break-ups, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

Described as a fiery, hard-hitting player, Bright had 58 tackles this past season and 6 of his sacks. His fumble return for a score came in the first minute of the third quarter of the bowl game against Michigan State, a Husky opponent this coming season. His TD gave the Panthers a 21-10 lead before they wound up losing 31-21.

Bright joins a UW inside linebacking corps badly in need of reinforcements. The Huskies welcome back starters Edefuan Ulofoshio and Carson Bruener, plus backups Daniel Heimuli and Alphonzo Tuputala.

Ulofosohio, a junior from Las Vegas, was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2020 yet was lost at midseason last fall with an arm injury that required surgery. Bruener, a sophomore, was his replacement for the final 6 games.

Cam Bright has transferred from Pitt to the UW. Pittsburgh

