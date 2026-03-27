Future UW Defense Looking Stout With Two Most Recent Classes

Ten commitments into the University of Washington's 2027 football recruiting, It's fairly obvious defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who received an offseason salary increase, has had a lot of input in the personnel decisions so far.

Seven of the pledges play on Walters' side of the ball, headed up by Jon Ioane, a 4-star defensive tackle from Tustin, California, who announced on Thursday morning that he would join the Huskies next year.

As Walters puts together a future UW defense, he has four linebackers, an edge rusher, a cornerback and Ioane coming out of a stance up front in this Class of '27.

Ioane represents the Huskies' persistent push to find a playmaker or two in the trenches who can be a steady disruptor and find his way into opposing backfields rather than be someone who just sits in the hole and tries to plug things up.

The better FBS teams have down linemen who control the line of scrimmage and shut down opposing rushing attacks with power and speed.

The Huskies have to be greatly encouraged about what a future defensive line might look like with Ioane paired with 6-foot-3, 307-pound Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, similarly a 4-star down lineman from Englewood, Colorado, who was signed in the 2026 class.

On the outside, 6-foot-5, 267-pound edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa is a 4-star recruit who has arrived withthe '26 class and has a chance to be an immediate starter as a true freshman, according to UW coach Jedd Fisch.

Jedd Fisch and Jon Ioane have had a recruiting relationship going several seasons, when Fisch was at Arizona. | UW

Ioane and Umu-Cais help take some of the sting out of losing Caleb Smith, a 6-foot-5, 277-pound redshirt freshman defensive tackle to Alabama this past offseason through the transfer portal.

Smith from Birmingham, Alabama, was the great Husky project from the Deep South, home to high-end defensive tackles, who was brought to Montlake with great fanfare as someone different but went home after one season before he could get into a game. It's possible he got homesick.

Ioane and Umu-Cais could give the UW a Polynesian pairing maybe even better than the veteran tandem of Tuli Letuligasenoa and Faatui Tuitele, who manned the Huskies' D-Line in 2023 on the way to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The UW stocked up on defensive backs in their 2026 recruiting class by signing five, including 4-star prospects in cornerbacks Jeron Jones and Rahsjon Duncan, plus safety Gavin Day.

With four linebacker commits filling up the current class, and 4-star Ramzak Freuen arriving with the 2026 signees, the UW has an abundance of bodies on the second row for the future.

What the Huskies could use is yet another 4-star defensive tackle added to the mix, which would have them scurrying around to come up with another catchy label to describe their future defensive endeavors, something similar to Purple Reign or Death-Row Dawgs.