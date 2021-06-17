Huskies Add California DB to 2021 Recruiting Class

Playing his high school football on the edge of California's San Jacinto mountain range, between Los Angeles and Palm Springs, Davon Banks apparently was difficult for recruiters to find except those from the University of Washington.

He went unrated as a defensive back. Not pursued by Power 5 schools. Seemingly passed over as talent scouts turned their focus to future recruiting classes.

The Huskies, however, saw something that made them act quickly on this 6-foot, 185-pound safety from San Jacinto High school. On Wednesday they offered him a full scholarship offer, which he accepted immediately.

He joins the UW's Class of 21 prospects, 15 players initially announced last December, with four of them even participating in the recent Husky spring practice.

Banks has plenty of catching up to do, yet that's been his challenge for the past couple of years.

He twice tore up a knee, missing all but two games of his junior football season.

The pandemic then pushed his senior season to the spring, well after most scholarships had been distributed, and was limited to five outings.

What sealed the deal was Banks' performance at a Redlands, California, football camp, which was attended by UW defensive backs coach Will Harris.

“I thought I did pretty well and coach Harris and coach Lake told me they were going to call later that night," Banks told 247Sports. "I didn’t know what to expect honestly. I wasn’t sure if they wanted to offer me a scholarship, a PWO. I had no idea."

Banks previously put his talents on full display in an April 17 game against Citrus Hills, a 35-21 victory. He scored three times, twice on receptions of 39 and 85 yards and the other on a 92-yard kickoff return.

He had two other scores nullified by penalties, including a potential 99-yard interception return.

Banks made a sensational, one-handed grab of the 85-yarder, catching the ball on the sideline and reversing the field to score.

All along, he's posted on social media about the challenge of overcoming his injuries and recruiting limitations, plus getting academically eligible.

"I'm back and 100 percent," was one such message.

Banks, projected as a defensive back, will join the Huskies and their LEAP program this week and be ready to go for fall practice.

