Huskies Add Megwa, Another Big Texas Running Back

The UW lands another sizable back, beating out some of the nation's biggest programs.

The University of Washington went toe to toe with programs such as Alabama and Notre Dame and secured the services of another big back from Texas, 4-star recruit Emeka Megwa, who revealed his choice on Thursday to a CBS Sports live-stream audience.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound rusher from Timber Creek High School in Keller becomes the Huskies' third backfield pick-up from the Lone Star state in as many years, joining redshirt freshman Jay'Veon Sunday from Waco and Caleb Berry from Lufkin.

"It was a brotherhood," Megwa said of his choice. "It was competition in the room."

This Texas product is the UW's second commitment from last weekend's big recruiting push before the July dead recruiting period, that began today. Utah defensive tackle Ben Roberts committed on Sunday.

Seated with his mother and high school coach, Megwa unzipped his top to reveal a UW shirt and then pulled on a Husky hat, rejecting the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide in the process.

Megwa said Husky coach Jimmy Lake also was a draw for him because of his approach to the job.

"He's for his players," the back said. "It didn't matter if the guy was third or fourth string, he's for all his players."

Offered in April 2020, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Megwa, playing for Nolan Catholic High in Fort Worth, rushed for more than 700 yards and 12 touchdowns in a pandemic-shortened junior season after picking up 1,488 yards and 24 scores as a sophomore.

In January, he transferred to Timber Creek, where he will play his senior year.

Megwa initially had 38 scholarship offers and narrowed it down to 12: Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and the UW. He later added Notre Dame.

He will join a group that UW running-backs coach Keith Bhonapha refers to as the stable, all large-sized runners: the 6-foot, 210-pound Sunday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Caleb Berry; the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Sam Adams; the 6-foot, 205-pound Cameron Davis and the 6-foot, 215-pound Richard Newton and Kamari Pleasant 6-0 who has bulked up to 213 pounds.

Senior Sean McGrew is the only scholarship running back under six feet.

Husky Maven's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller said that he could see Megwa as an early contributor, especially in short-yardage situations.

"Megwa has a D-1 ready body," Mueller said. "It seems like I've said it before with the last few running-back commits, but he's big enough to go through arm tackles and fast enough to beat DBs to the pylon."

Over the weekend, the Huskies hosted six uncommitted prospects, who included Megwa and Roberts. Yet to make their intentions known are Ryan Otton, a tight end from at Tumwater, Washington, and the younger brother of the Huskies' Cade Otton; Arizona defensive back Benjamin Morrison, Hawaii linebacker Tevarau Tafiti, and edge rusher Lance Holtzclaw, also from Arizona.