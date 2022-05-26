Huskies Add Second Walk-On Quarterback in a Week

Jakson Berman, a California quarterback known for his wild scrambling ability, will join the University of Washington football team as a walk-on, or non-scholarship player.

On Thursday, he decommitted as a walk-on from San Jose State and revealed on social media that Montlake would become his college destination.

At 6-foot and 175 pounds if that, Berman might be a little on the small side, plus he could use a little more arm strength, all of which might help explain why he couldn't get a Power 5 school to pay for him.

However, Berman can really run.

This spring, he clocked a 10.8 time in the 100-meter dash.

Who knows, as a two-way player from San Jose's Valley Christian School, Berman might find he has far better luck landing a scholarship as a free safety.

For now, he'll become the second walk-on quarterback in a week to enter the UW competition, joining Jackson Jones from Tualatin High School in the Portland area.

The wide-open offensive reputation for new UW coach Kalen DeBoer and his assistants — he's one of four current or former offensive coordinators on the staff — should be a big draw in the seasons to come for quarterbacks with and without scholarships.

Besides his swiftness, Berman also is known as the guy who delivered the ball this past season to Valley Christian's Jurrion Dickey, one of the West Coast's top wide receivers.

Last week, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Dickey committed to Oregon, choosing the Ducks over UCLA, USC, Penn State and the Huskies.

For a 6-5 team, Berman completed 128 of 248 passes for 1,917 yards and 25 touchdowns, demonstrating just over 50 percent accuracy.

Dickey, a Class of 2023 recruit who still has another Valley Christian season to play, caught 78 of Berman's throws for 1,364 hards and 19 scores.

Often improvising and crisscrossing the field, Berman piled up 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing, giving him 3,441 yards of total offense.

On defense, he collected 30 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.

Berman offered his walk-on commitment to hometown San Jose State in early February. In his tweet announcing his actions, the quarterback told how another opportunity came up that he decided to pursue.

