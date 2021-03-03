Huskies Add Walk-on Long Snapper From Pasadena

List of new non-scholarship players is growing, nearly a dozen on the UW roster.

Having previously enjoyed great success with a preferred walk-on player from Pasadena, California, the University of Washington football program has welcomed another in Alex Froelich, a well-regarded long snapper.

On Wednesday, Froelich from Polytechnic School, or simply Poly, tweeted out his intention to join the Huskies this fall — one of nearly a dozen PWOs now dotting the roster.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Froelich, a two-way tackle for his high school team, is a specialist who hopes to move up the ranks similar to another player without a scholarship from the Rose Bowl city.

Cornerback Myles Bryant from Pasadena's Loyola High School arrived on campus in 2016 and immediately earned playing time, a Husky scholarship and a second-time All-Pac-12 selection, and now plays in the NFL.

Froelich will move into competition for playing time with Jaden Green, a redshirt freshman and a scholarship long snapper from Gilbert, Arizona, who played for the Huskies for the first time this past fall and welcomed the newcomer on social media.

Green, of course, had the great misfortune of sending his first career snap over punter Race Porter's head in the Oregon State opener before handling his duties flawlessly for the rest of the short season.

Froelich comes to the UW after performing well at the Rubio Long Snapping Camp, which is run by Chris Rubio, a former UCLA snapper.

With his senior high school season set to launch soon, Froelich is shown in this tweet getting ready to resume his career.

Froelich joins the UW's growing preferred walk-on list headed up by quarterback Camden Sirmon from Sentinel High in Missoula, Calif., after previously playing for Wenatchee, and a cousin of ex-Husky QB Jacob Sirmon, now at Central Michigan, and UW starting inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon

Others who have pledged to play without pay for the Huskies initially are quarterback Tyson Lang from Glacier Peak High in Snohomish, Washington; defensive tackle Brody Reese, from Century High in Hillsboro, Oregon; tight end Griffin Waiss from Bellarmine Prep in San Jose, California; defensive tackle Jaydn McWilliams from Kennedy Catholic High in Burien, Washington; kicker Jarrett North and tight end Wilson Schwartz from Calabasas High in Calabasas, California; running back Gabriel Nelson from Shorecrest High in Seattle; and edge rusher Milton Hopkins and linebacker Styles Siva-Tu'u, both from O'Dea High School.

