Huskies Among 7 Still in the Running for Arizona Tight End

Jackson Bowers mostly has Pac-12 or SEC teams on his pared-down list.

This is a different sort of 7-on-7 competition — that's the number of schools still in the running for tight-end recruit Jackson Bowers.

Seven from the SEC to the Pac-12 with a chance at signing the 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect, considered a 4-star player by the various recruiting sites. 

Bowers, from Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona. over the weekend narrowed his wieldy 26 offers to seven, which is a lot like deciding to eat just two hamburgers instead of four.

His list of finalists: Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, BYU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Washington.

Among the well-established programs eliminated from his recruiting consideration were the local Arizona State Sun Devils, Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri and USC.

The attraction to Bowers is his ample size mixed with his athleticism. He has good hands, as shown in his highlight footage. As a junior at Mountain View, he caught 47 passes for 861 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Bowers, who earlier took an unofficial visit to the UW, has told the various recruiting sites that he intends to use his five official trips before he decides on his college football destination. 

And the attraction to the Huskies?

"I love coach Nick Sheridan as a coach," Bowers told 247Sports. "He's a great guy and loves what he does. I know playing for him would be awesome."

The UW signed three tight ends in its past two recruiting classes in 6-foot-6, 224-pound true freshman Ryan Otton, 6-foot-4, 249-pound sophomore Quentin Moore and 6-foot-3, 249-pound Caden Jumper, who each have three or four years of eligibility left.

For that matter, 6-foot-4, 244-pound junior Devin Culp, the projected starter, and 6-foot-3, 246-pound junior Jack Westover, a part-time starter, can play two more seasons if they choose, which means the position will be competitive for some time.

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

