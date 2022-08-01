Skip to main content

With One Commit in Hand from Texas DB, Huskies Await Another

On Thursday, Jordan Sanford will choose his college football destination.
Jordan Sanford has two things that always interest the University of Washington football program, especially when they come hand in hand.

A Texas address and plenty of speed.

On Thursday, the safety from Timberview High School in Mansfield, which is near Arlington, reportedly will choose from among Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU, Texas Tech and the Huskies. 

The Huskies already have a pair of Texans committed in edge rusher Anthony James from East Wylie High in Wylie and cornerback Diesel Gordon from nearby Seguin High across town in Arlington.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Sanford is a former quarterback for Timberview who was encouraged by his coaches to take his elite speed and concentrate on defense in becoming a college prospect.

It was a wise idea on behalf of those advising him on his football possibilities, leading to 18 scholarship offers.

For a 7-5 team, Sanford came up with 34 tackles, a sack, 2 interceptions, 7 pass defends and a defensive touchdown. 

Doubling as a track man, he ran a competitive best of 10.57 seconds over 100 meters and hit 9.8 in a split for Timberview's 4x100 relay team.

Sanford also has been recruited by the likes of Michigan, TCU, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Louisville, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rice, Utah and Utah State. 

The Huskies offered him on March 29. 

