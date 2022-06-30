Skip to main content

Huskies Beef Up Its O-Line With Bay Area  Commitment

The UW has four pledges in hand from blockers from three states.

Wherever it plays in the seasons ahead, the University of Washington football team is doing its best to build a strident offensive pocket that doesn't let anyone put a hand on its future quarterback, whether that's Lincoln Kienholz or Sam Huard.

On Friday, the Huskies went about their business as realignment uncertainty surrounded the Pac-12 Conference and picked up another offensive-line commitment — their fourth — in Soane Faasolo, a 6-foot-8, 270-pound offensive tackle from Menlo-Atherton High School in the Bay Area, who announced he'll be coming to the UW.

Faasolo joins a O-line contingent of 6-foot-7, 280-pound tackle Elisha Jackett from Orange, California; 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle Zach Henning from Aurora, Colorado, and 6-foot-3, 292-pound center Landon Hatchett from Ferndale Washington.

All are considered 3-star recruits.

Each one is fairly massively built for someone entering his senior year of high school ball. 

If these guys pan out, Kienholz and Huard should be sleeping comfortably at night for years to come.

Faasolo joins a UW recruiting haul now up to 15 commitments, topping out at nine Californians in linebackers in Deven Bryant and Jordan Whitney, running back Tybo Rogers, wide receivers Rashid Williams and Keith Reynolds, safety Vincent Holmes, defensive tackle Sua Lefotu and  Jackett; a pair of Texans in edge rusher Anthony James II and cornerback Diesel Gordon; Henning from Colorado; edge rusher Jacob Lane and Hatchett from Washington state; and Kienholz, the newly committed QB from South Dakota.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This latest offensive-line addition hails from the same high school south of San Francisco that previously sent sophomore inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli and recently departed defensive tackle Noa Ngalu to the Huskies. 

Faasolo also holds offers from BYU, California, Oregon State and San Jose State. Lining up for a 9-3 team this past season, he played both ways, though more on offense. He finished with 11 tackles for these Menlo-Atherton Bears.

With offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb extending him an offer shortly after UW spring practice concluded, the Huskies envision the large kid from the South Bay becoming an offensive tackle or guard at the next level.

