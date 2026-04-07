Huskies Boost Their Recruiting Class With 4-Star QB Commit

Jedd Fisch left Arizona for Montlake 28 months ago, but he's never fully turned his back on the Grand Canyon state.

There's just too many high-level football players to be had wandering through the craggy mesas and prickly cactus.

On Tuesday, Fisch and his University of Washington football staff came up with another notable recruiting success in the desert when 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback Blake Roskopf orally committed to the Huskies.

Roskopf hails from Desert Edge High School and the western Phoenix suburb of Goodyear who becomes the UW's 11 pledge during this 2027 recruiting cycle -- and fourth 4-star recruit.

It didn't hurt that his top receiver Zerek Sidney, another 4-star prospect, committed to the Huskies in late January.

BREAKING » Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge four-star quarterback Blake Roskopf has committed to Washington, giving the Huskies another notable recruiting victory in the 2027 class: https://t.co/x1KACbGxAm pic.twitter.com/LN8TvAz0Mt — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) April 7, 2026

Roskopf has fielded 30 scholarship offers, among them from Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU and Tennessee.

Standing tall in the pocket, he led Desert Edge to an 11-1 record as a junior this past season by completing 195 of 295 passes for 2,815 yards and 37 TDs, with just 8 interceptions.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Blake Roskopf has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 235 QB from Goodyear, AZ chose the Huskies over North Carolina, UCLA, and Mississippi State⁰

“All Glory to God!☔️”https://t.co/iiJDghLyPe pic.twitter.com/WOSurZRHeS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 7, 2026

The year before, he sat out the first five games of the season to meet transfer requirements and then guided the Scorpions to the 5A state championship with a 28-19 victory over rival Cactus High School.

On the big stage at such a tender age, he threw 74- and 84-yard touchdown passes and ran 25 yards for a third score.

During that abbreviated season, Roskopf completed 150 of 245 passes for 2,203 yards and 19 TDs, with 12 interceptions.

Mind meld magic from sophomores Blake Roskopf and Zerek Sidney.



Have a feeling we'll be seeing this play on @12SportsAZ Friday Night Fever.@zereksidney @roskopf_blake @CamCox12 pic.twitter.com/RPOQ4XKZOM — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) November 16, 2024

When Roskopf arrives at the UW next year he'll join a fairly heady quarterback competition headed up by current starter Demond Williams Jr., who will be a senior and is another Arizona product from Chandler.

While someone is bound to transfer out between now and then, there's a lengthy list of other candidates waiting in line to become the future No. 1 Husky signal-caller.

They include Stanford transfer and current sophomore Elijah Brown from Huntington Beach, California; redshirt freshmen Dash Beierly from Temecula, California, and Kini McMillan from Mililani, Hawaii; and true freshman Derek Zammit from Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

The Huskies had surged high in the recruiting rankings after receiving a recent commitment from 4-star defensive tackle Jon Ioane from Tustin, California, even finding their way into a couple of top 15 listings.

Roskopf's decision should lend to another jump for the UW when the rankings are recalibrated.