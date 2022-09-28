Huskies Continue Search for Quality TEs, Offer Arizona Recruit

Dillon Hipp sometimes wears a gray high school football jersey that displays DM in large red letters across his chest.

It stands for Desert Mountain, as in the Scottsdale, Arizona, high school, but it might as well be an invitation to direct message him.

Hipp is a 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior tight end and Class of 2024 recruit who moves extremely well for his size, leaving defensive backs sprawled on the field as he makes catches over the middle, all of which makes him highly recruitable.

On Tuesday, the University of Washington offered a scholarship to Hipp, who promotes himself in his class as the No. 1 tight end in Arizona. He now holds offer from 13 schools, with the Huskies joined by Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Washington State and others.

Typically, the Huskies have recruited well in landing mostly locally produced tight ends, especially the likes of Cade Otton, Hunter Bryant, Devin Culp, Quentin Moore, Drew Sample, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jeremy Stevens and Jack Westover, with many of them playing in the NFL.

Yet they've also supplemented the Northwest finds with the occasional tight end from California in Darrell Daniels, Josh Perkins and Mark Redman (now at San Diego State), or one from Montana in Will Dissly.

Now they're focused on this tall and mobile Hipp, designated as a 3-star prospect. For a 4-0 Wolves team this season, he has 11 catches for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 42-yard score in a recent outing against Chaparral High, a 30-26 victory played before a large crowd.

Last year as a sophomore, Hipp came up with 15 catches for 152 yards and a score for a Desert Mountain team that finished second in the state to Horizon High and its kicker Grady Gross, now a walk-on handling kickoff duties for the UW.

