Huskies Continue to Mine Texas for Talent, Offer 2024 Safety

By our accounts, the UW has made scholarships available to 20 or more recruits in the Lone Star state.

You can almost picture just about any University of Washington assistant football coach wearing a big Cowboy hat and a western shirt, and speeding down desolate Texas highways in a beater Cadillac with horns serving as a hood ornament, all in the madcap search for elite high-school football talent.

Since Kalen DeBoer's staff took over six months ago, this much is readily apparent: 1) the Huskies will pass the ball incessantly; 2) players will lose weight and get in much better shape for the long haul; and 3) the UW will absolutely scour Texas for recruits.

On Monday, the Huskies offered Class of 2024 safety Lando Cleveland from Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas, which is halfway between Forth Worth and Dallas, and a little south of those cities.

By our crude UW recruiting record-keeping accounts, Cleveland represents the 20th prospect to receive a scholarship proposal since DeBoer and company took over six months ago.

Cleveland is the third Husky recruit from inside the Mansfield city limits, all defensive backs of some sort, joining safety Landon Hullaby and cornerback Jordan Sanford, both from neighboring Timberview High School.

Trying to build a legacy at Legacy, Cleveland, an excellent open-field tackler, comes off a sensational sophomore season in which he piled up 106, He also broke up 2 passes, forced 2 fumbles and recovered 3, and blocked 2 field goals and a punt, and intercepted 2 passes, returning one for a score.

His offer list includes Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Incarnate Word, Mississippi State, Nebraska, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, UTSA and now Washington.

There are many stars in the Lone Star state.

