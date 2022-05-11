Huskies Enter the Julian Sayin QB Sweepstakes with an Offer

The Southern California recruit has 22 scholarship proposals so far.

Julian Sayin hails from Carlsbad, but he must be good.

Just sayin'.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback from this California coastal community 35 miles north of San Diego, comes off a prolific season in which he completed 185 of 253 passes for 2,769 yards and 34 touchdowns., with just 5 interceptions, for Carlsbad High School.

Sayin led his Lancers to 11 consecutive wins and a state-championship game berth before finally losing to Cathedral Catholic.

He's only a sophomore, already doing great things.

Considered a 5-star player by the recruiting analysts, he's been pegged as the No. 2 quarterback in his Class of 2024.

Sayin has received 22 scholarship offers so far. Alabama extended one to him on Wednesday. Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington staff entered these sweepstakes with an offer on Tuesday.

All of the college football heavyweights are on board with scholarship offers for this young kid, among them Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M.

While just a Carlsbad 10th-grader, Sayin has all of the moxie and confidence of someone already cashing scholarship and name, likeness and image money.

He has longish hair, a long arm and deep respect for the football traditions he's already been exposed to on unofficial trips to Michigan and Notre Dame.

Whether the Huskies have any shot at landing this kid or not, Sayin resembles former UW four-year starter Jake Browning in stature and readiness to play immediately. He just seems to do everything better at an earlier age.

DeBoer's staff has offered scholarships to at least 11 quarterbacks nationwide in Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Washington.

