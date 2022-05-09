Huskies Extend Offer to 2024 Colorado QB Who Wears No. 3

The latest player to receive a University of Washington football scholarship offer is a Colorado quarterback who wears No. 3 and played his most recent game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Warming up the stadium and the jersey number for the newly arriving Russell Wilson is a 15-year-old sophomore named Blake Barnett who led the Erie High School Tigers to the 4A state championship game with his overly determined play.

In the state semis, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Barnett helped Erie overcome a two-touchdown deficit inside the final six minutes to pull out a 29-28 victory over No. 1 Montrose. His 2-point conversion run with 1:43 remaining was the difference.

In the state title game on the Denver Broncos' NFL field, Barnett pulled his Boulder-area team into a 34-all tie with 1:54 left to play against Chatfield before losing 41-34. It was the Tigers' only loss in 14 games.

On Monday, the young quarterback from the Class of 2024 revealed the UW has made him a scholarship offer to go with ones he's received from Colorado and Colorado State. He's visited Georgia and attended football camp at Ohio State.

Barnett was named the first-team, all-state quarterback after completing 159 of 2434 passes for 2,560 yards and 27 touchdowns. A nimble player, he also rushed for 1,049 yards and another 24 scores.

As an Erie freshman, he was limited to just three games because of the pandemic, throwing for 336 yards and 6 touchdowns and running for another 300-plus and 3 scores, but it was a start.

"Everything became so much easier and slower," Barnett told Bocopreps.com. of the transition from one season to the next.

Making the position a spread-offense priority, Kalen DeBoer's Husky staff has offered nine quarterbacks for all classes so far, proposing scholarships to players in Oklahoma, Iowa, Louisiana, Arizona, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington and now Colorado.

Over the weekend, quaterback Gabarri Johnson from Tacoma's Lincoln High School chose Missouri over an offer from the UW and others.

