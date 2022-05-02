Huskies Extend Offer to Another Arizonan, This One from Class of 2025

Zach Thompson is a linebacker prospect with a long way to go before playing college football.

Zach Thompson was one of the young guys standing along the sideline for Saturday afternoon's University of Washington closing spring scrimmage at Husky Stadium.

A real young guy.

A floppy-haired kid most likely not eligible to drive or to vote.

While others his age were chasing down autographs from the current UW players, Thompson sat for a photo shoot inside the stadium, got a tour of the place and left with a scholarship offer in hand — his first from a Division 1 school.

Thompson is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound linebacker from suburban Gilbert High School, southeast of Phoenix.

He's from the recruiting Class of 2025, which means he just completed his freshman year of high school. He's taken visits to Utah and BYU, but the Huskies are the first to offer him.

The Gilbert High Tigers, who finished 4-6 this past season, used Thompson as a running back on offense, but his future lies as a free-flowing linebacker playing in the middle or coming off the edge.

If he continues to mature physically, he could be an ideal player to fill the UW's new Husky hybrid position, which is a combination safety and linebacker, and one that another Arizonan, Dominique Hampton, most likely will try out first next season.

Under new coach Kalen DeBoer, the Huskies have extended scholarship offers to at least eight Arizona prospects.

Zach Thompson pulls on a UW jersey for a photo shoot. UW

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven