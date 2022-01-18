Huskies Extend Offer to Los Angeles-Area Defensive Lineman

Cameron Brandt changed schools and it helped his college recruitment.

Cameron Brandt and his original high school football teammates almost needed GPS signals for recruiters to keep track of them after they scattered to other programs across Los Angeles this past year.

Once his 2020 football team at upscale St. Bernard High School in Playa del Rey, California, fell apart and the coach was summarily fired, Brandt was one of 20 players who transferred to new schools.

And you thought the college football transfer portal was a busy place.

A 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive tackle for the Class of 2023, Brandt wound up this past season at Sierra Canyon High, some 35 miles north in Chatsworth, located just off the Ronald Reagan Freeway.

The new scenery worked out well for him.

After being virtually unnoticed by recruiters as a sophomore at suddenly downtrodden St. Bernard, this developing 3-star down lineman has received scholarship offers from Arizona, California and on Tuesday morning one from the University of Washington.

It wasn't hard to see how he ended up Sierra Canyon from St. Bernard, a school that decades ago used to supply the UW and other Pac-12 entries with basketball players. After all, who could ever forget Kevin Vidato?

Two seasons ago, Sierra Canyon beat up on Brandt and his teammates 56-0, helping unravel the Catholic school's football program and making players consider their options.

Sierra Canyon has been a much better fit for Brandt, who collected 52 tackles and 5.5 sacks for a 7-5 team, which lost 42-40 to Orange Lutheran in the CIF South Section Division 2 semifinals.

The Huskies and the others had no trouble finding him.

