Huskies Extend Scholarship Offer to Ohio Quarterback

Drew Allar is turning up on everyone's college football wish list, including the University of Washington's.

The quarterback from Medina, Ohio, on Friday tweeted out that he has received an offer from the Huskies, who know exactly where they stand with this Midwest prospect at this moment.

Get in line — it's growing.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound recruit from the class of 2022 also has received scholarship offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, Penn State and Iowa among nearly two dozen schools, with many more to come.

Medina is 30 miles south of Cleveland and 20 miles west of Akron.

Wonder if this kid has ever heard of that notable Ohioan named Don James?

Allar's UW offer came directly from Jimmy Lake by way of a Zoom call.

Admittedly, the young quarterback is a little wide-eyed by the sudden attention that's coming his way nonstop.

"It's super exciting," Allar told the Medina Gazette. "If you would have told me this going into my freshman or sophomore year, I wouldn't have pictured any of it happening. I always wanted to play college football, but it's hard to picture it because you know how hard it is to pique interest in schools. You need a lot of things to happen, and I'm super thankful for it to happen."

His stock is rising so fast, Allar holds at least two or three Zoom calls with a college coach each week and typically receives a dozen pieces of recruiting mail each day. Texting with the talent scouts is nonstop.

Allar initially graded out as a 3-star recruit, but he's drawn so much more interest from the major schools that his ranking should elevate.

Besides, the Washingtons and Michigans, Allar has received an offer from nearly every Mid-American Conference school, including Central Michigan, where former Husky quarterback Jacob Sirmon has transferred and has two or three seasons to play.

"I stay grounded because there are a bunch of quarterbacks that are super talented," Allar said. "I have to stay grounded and differentiate myself by working harder and watching more film, by doing stuff that people don't see behind everything that goes on."

Allar told his local newspaper that he will attend quarterbacks camps this summer and is leaning toward committing by his first high school game next fall, and he plans to be on a college campus by next January.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated