Huskies Flip Mater Dei Wide Receiver at the 11th Hour

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Marcus Harris has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 185 WR from Eastvale, CA was previously Committed to Oklahoma



“Jeremiah 29:11 Go DAWGS 🐺‼️”https://t.co/l1yhqeJQMf pic.twitter.com/EkIjqljtdD