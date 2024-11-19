Huskies Flip San Diego State Running-Back Commit Late in the Process
Fast Car describes an iconic, award-winning Tracy Chapman song from another time. Put another R on it, and you have the latest University of Washington football commit, hoping to draw a lot of attention to himself, as well.
On Monday, running back Quaid Carr from Servite High School in Anaheim, California, flipped from San Diego State to the UW, all in one day, and added himself to a large Jedd Fisch recruiting class that will sign financial aid agreements on Dec. 4.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Carr comes off an 1,102-yard, 12-touchdown rushing season for a 6-5 Friars team, this after picking up 1,201 yards and 17 scores the year before.
As a track man with a 10.74 100-yard dash and 21.94 200, this guy is all about speed.
Fast Carr.
"He’s got home run speed.," his Service coach Chris Reinert told the East Village Times in San Diego. "That’s the biggest trait that identifies him is he’s got speed that can score on any given play."
A 3-star recruit, Carr changed his mind on San Diego, to which he was committed since May, after coming up for a visit and watching the Huskies beat UCLA 31-19 this past Friday. He also held offers from Utah, Colorado State and Nevada.
He becomes one of 27 players who have committed and will receive financial aid from the UW this recruiting cycle, should everyone hold true and sign their Big Ten agreements on Dec. 4. The Huskies have another California running back coming in in 6-foot-2, 195-pound Julian McMahan from Monte Vista High in Danville.
Carr is the latest Servite player headed to the UW, following cornerback Julius Irvin, wide receiver Terrell Bynum and long snapper A.J. Carty, all Huskies over the past decade.
He comes off a strange season in which Servite won its first six games and then lost its final five, including 28-6 to No. 1-ranked Mater Dei, which is quarterbacked by Dash Beierly, who also is part of this UW 2025 class.
“He’s everything that you would want in a football player,” Reinert said. “He’s tough. He’s tough-minded. He plays hard. He cares about the game, cares about his teammates. He’s a fantastic player. He’s going to have a great career at the next level.”
If he's that good, maybe someone will write a song about him some day.
