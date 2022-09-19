Huskies Gain Commitment from Fleet Arizona Edge Rusher

The chief attraction to Arizona edge-rushing prospect Jaxson Jones is his speed.

For Yuma Catholic High School in the city of Yuma, this 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior can cover 40 yards in 4.55 seconds, an intriguing combination of size and swiftness for an aspiring football defender.

On Sunday, Jones didn't waste any time either in deciding his college future after visiting Seattle, informing the Husky coaching staff he will commit now as a Class of 2024 recruit.

Jones and wide receiver Landon Bell, both high school juniors, committed within hours of each other after spending the weekend in Montlake and watching the UW's 39-28 demolition of Michigan State at Husky Stadium

The defensive player posted his decision on social media, writing, "After a good weekend @UW_Football and talks with my parents before this, we have made the very careful decision to commit! I am very grateful for this opportunity! Time to focus on getting better and perfecting my craft."

Jones and Bell are the Huskies' first high school commits for 2024.

For his 12-2 Shamrocks team as a sophomore, Jones came up with 47 tackles, including 5 sacks and forced a fumble while appearing in nine games.

He is the son of Daniel Jones, a University of Utah wide receiver and kick returner in 1997-98 who is now coaching at his high school.

The younger Jones also holds offers from Fresno State, San Jose State, Colorado State, San Diego State, UNLV and others.

