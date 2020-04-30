Huskies Receive Commitment From O-Lineman Robert Wyrsch

Robert Wyrsch, a three-star offensive lineman from Northern California, on Thursday committed to Jimmy Lake and the University of Washington football program.

Wyrsch was not heavily recruited, considering other offers from Fresno State, Northern Arizona, Harvard and Pennsylvania.

Yet the Huskies saw enough physical potential in the three-sport player because of his 6-foot-7, 270-pound frame. He plays for Soquel High School in Soquel, California, which is 75 miles south of San Francisco.

"Wyrsch will easily get his fourth star," said Trevor Mueller, college recruiting analyst for Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated. "He is talented and under the radar for now, but not for long."

Wyrsch projects as an offensive tackle for the Huskies, bringing the same kind of size as the recently departed Trey Adams, pictured and shown in the video.

"With last year's offensive-line recruiting haul, the Huskies are looking at Wyrsch, who has all of the measurables and technique that only need to be polished, to add to it," Mueller said.

This story will be updated.