Huskies Get in Line and Offer Elite Dallas Safety

The Dillon Panthers, featuring Riggins, Smash and Coach Taylor, are made-up Texas high school football folklore, an enderaing TV show storyline.

The Parish Episcopal School Panthers from Dallas, built around Daniel Demery, are not.

The three-time consecutive private school state championship team is the real deal, especially its slender but prolific free safety.

On Monday, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Demery received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, one the Class of 2023 prospect can add to his pile of 23 and growing.

Demery also is entertaining offers from Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Ole Miss, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan State and Iowa, to name just a few.

He comes off an electrifying season for a 12-1 Parish Episcopal team in which he intercepted 5 passes and returned a pair of them for touchdowns, streaking 90 and 36 yards to score.

Demery also found the end zone with a 39-yard fumble runback, a 78-yard kickoff return in the state championship game against Midland Christian and a 104-yard return against Bishop Lynch at midseason.

Since taking over, Kalen DeBoer's UW coaching staff has offered at least 15 Texas schoolboys, including Demery's Parish Episcopal teammate, running back Andrew Paul, who received one of the first ones. Paul later committed to Georgia.

Demery plays on a blue football field, has three medals he can wear around his neck having been a playmaker for each of these recent Parish state championship teams and still has his senior season to play.

Meantime, he'll sort through all of those scholarship offers, take his time in doing so and find a Power 5 program that suits him, with the Huskies now standing in line and trying to draw his interest.

That's no make-believe TV stuff either.

