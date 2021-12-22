Huskies Get In Line, Offer Top California Cornerback

Aaron Williams was supposed to start at cornerback as a freshman for Centennial High School in Corona, California, southeast of Los Angeles, but he tore a knee anterior cruciate ligament and missed the season.

After getting healthy again, Williams was ready to show off his touted football skills only to have the COVID-19 pandemic surge limit his sophomore season to 3 games.

Finally this fall, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner for the Class of 2023 got a chance to show everyone what he could, though he missed a couple of games with a lower-body injury, and it was enough for more than two dozen schools to offer him, including the University of Washington.

On Tuesday, his social-media posts came one after another, referencing scholarship proposals from the likes of UW, Tennessee and Nevada, with more to come.

If there was any commonality amid all of this recruiting give and take, Williams' Centennial High team is known as the Huskies.

He was a mainstay in the secondary for Centennial as it won its first 11 games before losing to No. 1-ranked and eventual state champion Mater Dei 21-16 in the playoffs. The Huskies finished as the 10th-ranked team nationally.

Williams grades out as California's No. 1 or 2 ranked corner, depending on which recruiting service you rely on.

Long, lean and fast, he also returned punts for Centennial and went the distance against Riverside North.

A month ago, Williams narrowed his college choices to USC, UCLA, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU, Penn State and Ole Miss, but obviously he's still receiving and welcoming offers.

