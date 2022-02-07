Huskies Go Looking for Another Rosengarten, Offer Colorado OT

Zach Henning carries similar size, also hails from the Denver suburbs.

Zach Henning is a 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive tackle who hails from the Denver suburbs.

He's a basketball player, too, which adds to his nimbleness for Grandview High School in Aurora.

A 3-star pick in the Class of 2023, Henning is just beginning to hear from multiple schools.

If this sounds at all familiar, the University of Washington has gone this down this recruiting road before.

Three years earlier, it was the Huskies' Roger Rosengarten.

Same position Same height. Five to 10 pounds heavier. From suburban Highlands Ranch, which is just 15 miles from Aurora. A 4-star selection.

On Friday, the UW offered a scholarship to another Colorado lineman in Henning, his seventh overall.

While Rosengarten has played in a UW reserve role and should be in contention for a starting job this coming season, Henning approaches his senior year at Grandview with plenty of determination to get better.

"I was a little undersized my sophomore year but I got bigger and I became a lot more dominant as a junior," Henning told 247Sports. "As a team, I really like how our new coach, [Tom] Doherty, asserted how he wanted things done and it worked really well."

The Grandview Wolves finished 10-3, advancing to the state final four. Their logo resembles an earlier variation of the Husky mascot in Montlake.

Henning holds offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State and Nevada, and recently attended the UW's Junior Day.

There's a very good chance Kalen DeBoer's staff introduced him to Rosengarten while he was in town.

