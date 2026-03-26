Huskies Have QB Offers Out to Half Dozen, Including Illinois Prospect

OK, who wants in?

As the 2027 college football recruiting cycle continues through its persuasive stage, Jedd Fisch's University of Washington staff has scholarship offers out to a half-dozen quarterbacks from coast to coast, with a 4-star rating the minimum for entering this club.

Now it's just a matter of finding a solid match between one of these singled-out signal-callers and Montlake.

The latest to join the UW sweepstakes is Jake Nawrot, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound QB from Hersey HIgh School in Arlington, Illinois, who recently revealed his six visits for the spring, with the UW bringing him on campus on April 7.

One big trip already in the books, five more on deck for class of 2027 Top100 QB Jake Nawrot.



The latest on one of the most coveted signal-callers in the nation.



Where will he end up? "Tom's Take" is included 👀



VIP Story: https://t.co/jRIhVxqM52@JakeNawrot pic.twitter.com/ZpiUUowddB — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) March 20, 2026

For those who believe in cosmic signs, Nawrot posed with Lamar Jackson's 2016 Heisman Trophy on an unofficial trip to Louisville, as shown above. He also currently plays for team nicknamed the Huskies. And for Michael Penix Jr. fans, he wears No. 9.

Nawrot is coming off a season in which he completed 187 of 263 passes for 3,078 yards and 41 touchdowns for a 9-3 outfit. He also ran 30 times for 124 yards and 8 scores. He's also considering Florida State, Iowa, Kansas State, Kentucky and Oregon.

So add him to the list of 2027 QB targets who include a Tacoma kid, a Californian the UW has pursued seemingly forever, two Arizona candidates and a Massachusetts native once committed to Michigan and who is somewhat of a long shot.

Caden Jones from Crean Lutheran High in the Los Angeles area is the Huskies' longest connection among these 2027 QB candidates, with his recruitment stretching nearly two years now.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Jones comes off a junior season in which he hit on 234 of 326 passes for 2,844 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Jones holds nearly 40 offers, but has had such an avid interest in the Huskies and Fisch's staff don't be surprised to see him choose the UW.

The local option is 6-foot-2, 205-pound Sione Kaho from Lincoln High School who comes off a junior showing in which he completed 163 of 256 passes for 2,069 yards and 19 TDs.

According to 247Sports, he currently appears to be favoring Stanford or Oregon. The Cardinal has a new coach in Tavita Pritchard, who was a quarterback himself who went from Tacoma to the Cardinal.

From Arizona, the Huskies have showed interest in Will Mencl of Chandler High and Blake Roskopf from Desert Edge, both suburban Phoenix schools.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Mencl was good on 258 of 367 passes for 3,815 yards and 33 TDs this past fall, while the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Roskopf completed 195 of 295 passes for 2,815 yards and 37 scores.

Mencl is said to be leaning toward either Auburn or Oregon, while Roskopf might be partial to North Carolina, according to the experts.

Bourque, who reopened his recruitment after Michigan's coaching change, is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound QB who threw for 2,291 yards and 18 scores for Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts. He might end up with the Wolverines after all.