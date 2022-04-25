Skip to main content

Huskies Host and Offer New York DL Teammates

The UW extend scholarships to Christ the King High teammates at the same time.

New York, New York.

On Sunday, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters ordered up a double serving of Big Apple defensive tackles, offering scholarships to teammates Tyriq Blanding and Tyler Partlow from Christ the King High School in Middle Village, New York.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Blanding, from the Class of 2023,  added the Huskies to his 16 other offers that include Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh and South Carolina among others.

Partlow, just a baby and a futures investment, is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound freshman and member of the Class of 2025. Just getting started, he also holds offers from Temple and Oregon State, visiting Corvallis while on this trip out West.

Both players were in Seattle for a weekend visit as the UW held a public scrimmage, hosted a coaches' clinic and entertained several recruits along with the New Yorkers. 

The Huskies obviously see potential in these two who played for a team that wasn't competitive this past season and finished a sorry 1-8..

Blanding came up with 49 tackles, including 4 sacks, and recovered a fumble.

“Tyriq Blanding probably has the fastest get-off I've ever had at Christ The King,” said coach Jason Brown, who has provided several players to college programs, including defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte, now a sophomore starter at Miami.

Appearing in 7 games, Partlow lined up next to Blanding and collected 15 tackles, which included a sack, and he holds a lot of promise.

The Huskies haven't had a New York player since 2009-2010, when Dorson Boyce, a junior-college transfer, was a reserve tight end and fullback. 

