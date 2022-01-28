Huskies Host Highly Regarded QB Jaden Rashada in Junior Day

The UW also has offered a scholarship to his older brother, a JC corner.

Jaden Rashada is visiting the University of Washington on Friday, taking part in the Huskies' Junior Day.

The UW might be tempted to lock up the stadium and not let him out.

Rashada is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound pro-style quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, widely considered the top recruit at his position on the West Coast for the Class of 2023.

In a creative effort to sign him, Kalen DeBoer's UW staff and the Oregon Ducks already have offered scholarships to Rashada and his older brother, Roman, a cornerback for Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California.

No offense to Roman, but that might not have happened had he not been related to such a high-profile sibling who plays quarterback.

Arriving in Seattle, Rashada already has received Husky greetings from wide receiver Giles Jackson, like the QB another Northern California football product, but someone who initially began his college career at Michigan.

Rashada also hails from the same high school — that's Pittsburg with no h on the end, but still the Pirates — that sent defensive tackle Jacob Bandes to the Huskies.

The Huskies will get a chance to look at Rashada up close. He comes off a junior season in which he completed 179 of 312 passes for 2,632 yards and 35 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He did this while hobbled with a hamstring injury that sat him down for awhile at the end of a 9-3 season.

Rashada has more than two-dozen offers, with Washington, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Penn State and UCLA his most ardent pursuers.

DeBoer and coaches will watch Rashada navigate his way through the UW facilities, no doubt envisioning him doing it on a long-term basis.

