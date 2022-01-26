Huskies Keep Recruiting Focus on Texas, Offer D-Lineman

Trey Wilson, a touted Dallas-area defensive tackle, this week tweeted out his scholarship offer from the University of Washington. Almost immediately, it was retweeted by Colton Vasek, a high-profile Austin Westlake DT who earlier that day received his own Husky scholarship proposal.

Seven days before, promising wide receiver Noble Johnson, from Rockwall, Texas, tweeted out his UW offer. Fellow pass-catcher Ashton Cozart from Flower Mound, Texas, retweeted it right away as a show of support for Johnson, this coming shortly after Cozart, once a Northwest resident, received his own Husky scholarship bid.

If it seems as if the Huskies are spending an inordinate amount of time in the Lone Star state these days pursuing football talent, it's no one's imagination.

A 4-star prospect from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Wilson represents the 15th different known Texan to receive a UW offer since the beginning of June — the ninth since Kalen DeBoer replaced Jimmy Lake as coach in December.

As they say, everything's big in Texas.

The two UW staffs have crossed over on just two players, with DeBoer re-offering safety Samuel Omosigho of Forney, Texas, and linebacker Carson Dean from Hebron since Lake was relieved of his duties last fall.

The Huskies will have Texas four running backs on their roster, once transfer and El Paso product Aaron Dumas gets his paperwork in, plus an offensive tackle and a wide receiver.

From the Class of 2023, Wilson currently holds 22 offers and at one point seemed to be leaning to pledging his services to Michigan when Courtney Morgan was the Wolverines' recruiting director.

Morgan, of course, has since joined DeBoer's staff in Seattle and the Huskies will see if he can rekindle the relationship with the Texas prospect.

Initially a tight end, Wilson made a position switch to the D-line and was named 6A District 9 defensive newcomer of the year in 2020 as a sophomore. This past season, he got a little heavier with a minimal increase in body fat and continued to hold his own for a 5-5 Lakeview Centennial team.

Trey Wilson and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy posed for a photo. Oklahoma State

Arkansas and Oklahoma State lately have pursued him the hardest, with each getting him on campus for a game or a tour. With Wilson an underclassman, there's no real hurry in committing him.

Meantime, the second signing date for Class of 2022 prospects is a week away, which means there's still plenty of time for the Huskies to find another Texan or two and give furious chase.

