Huskies Land Commitment from 4-Star Bay Area Wide Receiver

The UW has four high school players lined up in its next recruiting class.

Rashid Williams couldn't convince his quarterback to join him at the University of Washington, but the northern California wide receiver has made it known that he's coming to Seattle, and the Huskies are happy about that.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Williams from Pittsburg High School in the Bay Area announced on social media that he has selected the UW over Arizona, California, Mississippi State, Oregon State and Stanford.

The Huskies had hoped to coax Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada to come north, as well, but the 5-star player on Tuesday instead narrowed his choices to California, Florida, LSU, Miami, Mississippi and Texas A&M, knocking the UW out of consideration.

A 4-star recruit, Williams is new coach Kalen DeBoer's fourth and highest-rated commitment for the Class of 2023, joining running back Tybo Rogers, wide receiver Keith Reynolds and linebacker Deven Bryant — all speedy Californians.

The Pittsburg pass-catcher comes off a productive junior season in which he caught 55 balls for 753 yards and 11 scores, yet his numbers still were watered down some because he played alongside three other receivers with Division I scholarship offers in hand.

Williams was offered by DeBoer's staff on February 25 and he took an official visit last weekend.

The trip apparently went so well for the receiver that he came home and canceled upcoming visits to Oregon State and Cal. As a result, he had recruiting analysts immediately predicting he was UW-bound.

Pittsburg High, in the city of the same name, is located 30 miles northeast from Oakland and previously supplied the UW with sophomore defensive tackle Jacob Bandes.

A pre-arranged interview with Williams by 247Sports can be found in this tweet.

