Huskies Land Commitment from Local Edge Rusher

Jacob Lane becomes the UW's fifth pledge for the Class of 2023.

The first of what should be a rush of new University of Washington football commits came early on Monday with an apropos player — local edge rusher Jacob Lane.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive player from Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup. Washington, really upped his recruiting stock in recent months with a standout performance at the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassman Invitational in Oakland in May.

At the camp for 200 selected players, Lane was named defensive-line most valuable player.

For the Class of 2023, new coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff will add him to a group that includes running back Tyler Tybo, wide receivers Keith Reynolds and Rashid Williams, and linebacker Deven Bryant, all from California.

Lane again is the first Washington state commit for this class, testing out the UW's Loyal to the Soil recruiting campaign.

At the same time, he is at least the second-best edge rusher in the region, behind 5-star recruit Jayden Wayne from Tacoma's Lincoln High School. Wayne earlier eliminated the Huskies from his recruiting consideration and this past weekend was in Florida visiting Miami.

Considered a 3-star recruit, Lane chose the Huskies over Arizona, California, Utah, San Diego State and others.



This past season, Lane came up with 47 tackles, among them 11 for lost yardage and 4 sacks, for a 5-5 Emerald Ridge team.

He continues to make a steady progression by adding inches and pounds. Recruiters really like his 37-inch vertical leap for a larger player.

Lane becomes the second prospect in two years from his high school to be deemed UW scholarship worthy. Wide receiver Denzel Boston was one of DeBoer's first 2022 signees back in December, shortly after the new coach arrived at the UW from Fresno State.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven